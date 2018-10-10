Mariah Carey gives new single TV debut at the AMAs

Mariah Carey performed her latest single on television for the first time at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

The 48-year-old singer wore a pink satin dress with black sparkles and a huge train to perform With You at a star-studded ceremony at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre on Tuesday.

Carey was surrounded by male dancers, who crawled around her on stage while she performed.

The US star first performed at the AMAs in 1991 when she sang her hit Someday.

Last month, Carey announced she would be releasing her 15th studio album later this year and the first since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.

With You is the album’s first single, but Carey released another song, GTFO, last month.

Explaining the decision to release a track before the single, she said: “I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious.

“I’ve had so much fun making this album and I wanted the first moment to reflect that lighthearted spirit.”- Press Association