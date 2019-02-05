Mariah Carey announces she's kicking off her European tour in Dublin
Mariah Carey has announced her European tour dates and it all kicks off in Dublin.
Caution World Tour will open in the 3Arena on May 22, 2019, then take over London's Royal Albert Hall for a rare 3-day residency after which she’ll make stops in Paris, Hamburg, Aalborg, Barcelona, Bordeaux and Amsterdam.
The announcement comes off the back of the release of her15th studio album, Caution.
22 May 19 Dublin 3Arena
25 May 19 London Royal Albert Hall
26 May 19 London Royal Albert Hall
27 May 19 London Royal Albert Hall
01 Jun 19 Paris Palais De Congrès
02 Jun 19 Hamburg Barclaycard Arena
04 Jun 19 Aalborg Aalborg Hallen
10 Jun 19 Barcelona Festival Jardins Pedralbes
11 Jun. 19 Bordeaux Arkea Arena
13 Jun 19 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
