Mariah Carey announces she's kicking off her European tour in Dublin

Mariah Carey has announced her European tour dates and it all kicks off in Dublin.

Caution World Tour will open in the 3Arena on May 22, 2019, then take over London's Royal Albert Hall for a rare 3-day residency after which she’ll make stops in Paris, Hamburg, Aalborg, Barcelona, Bordeaux and Amsterdam.

The announcement comes off the back of the release of her15th studio album, Caution.