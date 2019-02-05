Mariah Carey announces she's kicking off her European tour in Dublin

Mariah Carey has announced her European tour dates and it all kicks off in Dublin.

Caution World Tour will open in the 3Arena on May 22, 2019, then take over London's Royal Albert Hall for a rare 3-day residency after which she’ll make stops in Paris, Hamburg, Aalborg, Barcelona, Bordeaux and Amsterdam.

The announcement comes off the back of the release of her15th studio album, Caution.

    22 May 19 Dublin 3Arena

    25 May 19 London Royal Albert Hall

    26 May 19 London Royal Albert Hall

    27 May 19 London Royal Albert Hall

    01 Jun 19 Paris Palais De Congrès

    02 Jun 19 Hamburg Barclaycard Arena

    04 Jun 19 Aalborg Aalborg Hallen

    10 Jun 19 Barcelona Festival Jardins Pedralbes

    11 Jun. 19 Bordeaux Arkea Arena

    13 Jun 19 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

By Anna O'Donoghue

