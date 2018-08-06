Margot Robbie shares first photo as Sharon Tate in new Tarantino film

Margot Robbie has shared the first picture of herself in character as the murdered actress Sharon Tate from the upcoming film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The image, posted on Instagram, shows Robbie leaning against a door in a black top, white mini-skirt and boots.

Robbie wrote alongside the picture: “First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood@onceinhollywood.”

Tate, who was married to director Roman Polanski, was murdered by cult leader Charles Manson’s followers in 1969.

The film, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is set in Los Angeles around the time of the murders.

Leonardo DiCaprio will play struggling actor Rick Dalton, who starred in a Western TV series but failed to build a successful film career.

His character is a neighbour of Tate, who was pregnant when she was killed.

Brad Pitt plays Dalton’s long-term stunt double Cliff Booth.

Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch and Tim Roth are also among the cast.

The film will be released on August 9, 2019 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the murders.

