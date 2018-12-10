Margot Robbie pretty in polka dots at Mary Queen Of Scots premiere
10/12/2018 - 21:08:00Back to Showbiz Home
Margot Robbie exuded glamour at the premiere of her new film Mary Queen Of Scots.
The Australian actress, 28, was ethereal in a long polka dot dress with a cluster of red roses at the waist.
She wore her blonde hair in waves over her shoulders.
Robbie was joined by her co-star Saoirse Ronan at the screening at Cineworld, Leicester Square.
The 24-year-old was equally stylish in her long white tulle dress.
The eye-catching outfit featured a high neck and balloon sleeves.
Robbie stars as Queen Elizabeth I in the film, while Ronan plays Mary Stuart.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here