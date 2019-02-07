Margot Robbie, Olivia Colman and Bradley Cooper among Bafta attendees

Margot Robbie, Olivia Colman, Bradley Cooper, Glenn Close and Claire Foy are among the stars who will attend the film Baftas, organisers have announced.

Other nominees attending the awards on Sunday include Christian Bale, Viola Davis, Timothee Chalamet and Rachel Weisz.

Bodyguard star Richard Madden is among the presenters and other attendees, as well as Cate Blanchett, Gary Oldman and Lily Collins. Richard Madden (Ian West/PA)

Colman will go head to head with Close and Lady Gaga when the awards are handed out.

Lady Gaga is set to perform at the Grammys on Sunday, meaning she will not be at the film awards in London.

Cooper’s attendance at the Baftas mean he will not be performing at the Grammys with Lady Gaga, his co-star in A Star Is Born, which he also directed.

Other nominees attending the Baftas will include Adam Driver, Amy Adams, Mahershala Ali, Melissa McCarthy, Peter Jackson, Rami Malek, Richard E Grant, Spike Lee, Steve Coogan and Viggo Mortensen.

Presenters and other attendees will include Chiwetel Ejiofor, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joseph Fiennes, Mary J Blige, Michelle Yeoh and Salma Hayek.

Colman is in the running for the best actress prize for her role as Queen Anne in black comedy The Favourite, which leads the nominations with 12 nods, including for best film and outstanding British film.

She will compete against Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe winner Close for The Wife, Gaga for A Star Is Born, McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Davis for Widows.

.@ladygaga picks up her first ever BAFTA nomination for Leading Actress in @starisbornmovie, in which she plays up-and-coming singer Ally 🎤🎸 She's also in the running for the Original Music Award with co-star Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/bQBNU7DSYv — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 29, 2019

Colman’s co-stars Weisz and Emma Stone have received nods in the supporting actress category, and director Yorgos Lanthimos is also nominated.

They will be joined at the star-studded ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are expected to brave the cold to walk the red carpet.

William, the president of Bafta, will present the academy’s highest accolade, the Fellowship, to film editor Thelma Schoonmaker.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the #EEBAFTAs Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10th February.



The Duke, @BAFTA President, and The Duchess will meet BAFTA representatives and watch the ceremony. The Duke will also present the Fellowship award. pic.twitter.com/cvS3GdU9uN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2019

Bale received a nod in the leading actor category for his turn as Dick Cheney in Vice.

He faces competition from Malek, who is nominated in the same category for his role in Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as Cooper for A Star Is Born, Coogan for Stan And Ollie and Mortensen for Green Book.

Meanwhile, Bafta has suspended Bryan Singer’s nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody amid sexual assault allegations.

Get to know the Outstanding British Film nominees before the #EEBAFTAs film awards next week! 🇬🇧📽 Who do you want to take home a BAFTA Mask? ✨ pic.twitter.com/qNZpeAgvWn — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 28, 2019

The film-maker had been named in the outstanding British film category but the academy said his nomination has been suspended “effective immediately”.

It comes after a report in the US emerged alleging that Singer sexually assaulted four men while they were under-age, which he has denied.

Bafta said the suspension will “remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved”.

The Bafta Film Awards will be hosted by Joanna Lumley at the Royal Albert Hall on February 10.

- Press Association