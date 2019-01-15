Margot Robbie: Don’t just presume I’m having a baby after getting married

Margot Robbie has said she is fed up with being asked when she is going to have children after tying the knot.

The actress drew parallels with her character Elizabeth I in the new Mary Queen Of Scots film.

Discussing the pressure on the monarch to produce an heir, the 28-year-old told Radio Times magazine: “It made me really angry; how dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?

“Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.

“I got married (to film-maker Tom Ackerley, in 2016), and the first question in almost every interview is ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie star in Mary Queen Of Scots (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

The Australian star also said that frustration over the lack of strong female roles had led her to set up her own production company.

“I wasn’t seeing many scripts where I wanted to play the female role – I always wanted to play the male role. The female roles are always a catalyst for the male story, and that’s unsatisfying,” she said.

“So I was like ‘Well, we’ll start making our own films, because we can’t just sit around for ever and wait for them to come along’.”

Robbie, who will play Barbie in a new film, told the magazine: “I’m only really finding out the most fascinating things about history now that we have a production company.

“We’re finding these projects and I’m learning all these things. It’s like ‘So why is this not in the history books?’ Radio Times magazine (Radio Times)

“The things women did in the Second World War were incredible,” the I, Tonya star said.

“We have a TV project (in development) about female code-breakers who shaved two years off the war. Never heard of any of them.”

She said if was good to work with a female director, Josie Rourke, on Mary Queen Of Scots.

“A character who sacrificed certain things in their life in order to have a certain career is interesting to explore with another woman who has an incredible career.

“‘What do you think you gave up in order to be here?’ is a conversation I couldn’t have really had with a male director,” she said.

The full interview is in this week’s Radio Times.

