Margot Robbie ‘didn’t know’ what sexual harassment was until #MeToo

Margot Robbie has said she did not know what sexual harassment was until encountering the #MeToo movement.

The Oscar-nominated Australian actress said that she was oblivious as to what defined harassment prior to the outpouring of stories online, with women coming forward and describing their experiences.

Robbie, who shot to fame in The Wolf Of Wall Street, revealed she has experienced sexual harassment throughout her life.

She told Porter magazine: “I didn’t know what constituted sexual harassment until the #MeToo movement. I’m in my late 20s, I’m educated, I’m worldly, I’ve travelled, I have my own business, and I didn’t know. That’s insane.”

“I struggle to find many women who haven’t experienced sexual harassment on some level. So yes, lots of times. And to varying degrees of severity throughout my life.”

The actress is set to play Elizabeth I alongside Saoirse Ronan who will play her cousin and the eponymous tragic figure in the upcoming Mary Queen Of Scots.

She has said that fame has led to another unwelcome intrusion, in the form of people taking pictures of her.

Robbie said: “I hate people taking pictures without asking, it’s the grossest feeling and it happens all the time. Everyone’s got a phone with a camera on them at every second of the day in every part of the world.”

The actress is married to British director Tom Ackerley, and said that the duties of marriage are different. She said: “I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better.”

- Press Association