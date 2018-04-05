Marc Jacobs is engaged after organising flashmob-style dance

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs will be tying the knot – after proposing to his boyfriend in unusual style.

Jacobs organised a surprise, flashmob-style dance in a Mexican grill restaurant before getting down on one knee.

He posted the video of the proposal to boyfriend Charly Defrancesco on Instagram.

And this happened…”Charly Defrancesco will you marry me”? #flashmobatchipotle #moves THANK YOU everyone for making this happen video @plural_nyc @laurengerrie @seandon212 @1.800.newbold And to my Ride or Die fiancé @chardefrancesco I LOVE YOU❤️

The designer wrote: “And this happened…’Charly Defrancesco will you marry me?’ #flashmobatchipotle #moves.

“Thank you everyone for making this happen. And to my Ride or Die fiance I love you.”

The flashmob dance was accompanied by Prince song Kiss and the video ends with the couple having a kiss.