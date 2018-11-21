Mandy Moore shares more pictures from her wedding

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore has shared more pictures from her wedding with musician Taylor Goldsmith.

Former teen popstar Moore and Dawes frontman Goldsmith tied the knot in the back garden of their Los Angeles home on Sunday before performing a duet for guests.

Moore, who confirmed she had walked down the aisle with a post on Instagram, posted more snaps from the big day, revealing she wore a pink dress for the occasion.

In one of the images the happy couple are surrounded by friends and family, while another shows Moore standing behind her husband with her hand on his shoulder while he plays piano.

She also shared a close-up image of her dress, revealing the finer details of its lace flowers.

Moore – who used to be married to American musician Ryan Adams – started dating Goldsmith, 33, in 2015.

The 34-year-old rose to fame as a teenage popstar with her debut single, Candy, in 1999. Moore has starred in American drama This Is Us since 2016.

