Man sentenced after Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star destroyed by pickaxe

A man has avoided prison after pleading no contest to charges of smashing Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star with a pickaxe.

Austin Mikel Clay, 24, destroyed the president’s star on Hollywood Boulevard in July, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Clay left the scene but turned himself in to a police department the following day, prosecutors said. Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was vandalised in Los Angeles (Reed Saxon/AP)

On Wednesday Clay, from Glendale, California, pleaded no contest to one felony count of vandalism causing more than 400 US dollars (£304) in damage and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

As part of his plea agreement, he was also ordered to carry out 20 days of community service and undergo psychological counselling, as well as paying 9,404 US dollars (£7,162) to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the body in charge of the Walk of Fame.

Clay had been facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in jail over the July 25 incident.

Mr Trump’s star has become a battleground for his supporters and opponents and has been attacked multiple times since the 2016 presidential campaign.

In October 2016, a man was filmed hitting the star with a sledgehammer while it has also been spray painted and spat on.- Press Association