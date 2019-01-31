Man issued with harassment warning following complaint by Kylie Minogue
A man has been issued with a harassment warning by UK police following a complaint by Kylie Minogue.
Officers were called to a house in Kensington and Chelsea, London, on January 23 following a complaint from a female resident, the Metropolitan Police said.
A man was handed a first-instance harassment warning, a Scotland Yard spokeswoman said.
A representative for Minogue refused to comment.
The Australian pop star, 50, found fame after starring in soap Neighbours, before launching a successful career in music.
- Press Association
