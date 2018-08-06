Man charged with vandalising Donald Trump’s star on the Walk Of Fame

A man has been charged with vandalising Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, authorities have said.

Austin Mikel Clay, 24, is accused of using a pickaxe to smash the president’s star on Hollywood Boulevard on July 25.

The defendant left the scene but turned himself into a police department the following day, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame was allegedly vandalised on July 25 (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Clay, from Glendale, California, is expected to be arraigned on August 15.

If convicted, Clay could face a possible maximum sentence of three years in jail. Bail is recommended at 20 thousand US dollars (£15,400).

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Station.

Mr Trump’s star has become a battleground for his supporters and opponents and has been attacked multiple times since the 2016 presidential campaign.

In October 2016, a man was filmed hitting the star with a sledgehammer while it has also been spray-painted and spat on.

- Press Association
