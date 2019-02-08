Man accused of stalking Rihanna strikes plea agreement

A man said he would not contest the charge of stalking pop star Rihanna after police accused him of breaking into her house.

Eduardo Leon, 27, jumped over a fence and broke into the singer’s home in the Hollywood Hills before being discovered by her assistant 12 hours later, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Eduardo Leon has struck a plea agreement with prosecutors after being accused of stalking Rihanna (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Leon, of Fullerton, California, pleaded no contest on Wednesday to felony counts of stalking and vandalism and a misdemeanour count of resisting arrest for the May 9 incident.

He was sentenced to formal probation for five years and placed on GPS monitoring for 90 days.

Leon was ordered to stay away from Rihanna for 10 years and cannot use social media while on probation. He must also take part in mental health and drug treatment programmes, authorities said.

If Leon violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to four years and eight months in state prison.

Barbados-born Rihanna, 30, is known for hits including Umbrella, Unfaithful and What’s My Name.

- Press Association