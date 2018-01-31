Malika Haqq shocked as top slips down during CBB exit

Malika Haqq could not hide her surprise as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction while departing the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The US reality TV star, who lasted four weeks in the Channel 5 reality show, was eliminated in Tuesday’s live triple eviction along with Ashley James and Amanda Barrie.

As she made her way out of the house alongside James, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s slim-fitting black bodysuit slipped down and almost exposed her breast.

Malika Haqq and Ashley James during a Celebrity Big Brother triple eviction (Ian West/PA)

Quickly spotting the malfunction, Haqq pulled a face while dragging the fabric back up.

Earlier in the series, Shane Jenek – also known as drag queen Courtney Act – was left exposed when the whole lower part of his dress fell while making a grand entrance.

Earlier in Tuesday’s episode, Haqq was seen pleading with Big Brother in the Diary Room for news of her best friend Khloe Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child.

Speaking while crying, she had said: “My best friend is pregnant and I haven’t talked to her in a month. This is hard for me.

“I want to know that she’s OK and she’s happy. I love all of them so much that I’m sitting here crying about it.”