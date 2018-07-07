Maisie Williams says goodbye to Game Of Thrones
Maisie Williams has said goodbye to Game Of Thrones after filming her final scenes.
The HBO fantasy drama is ending with a final season in 2019.
Hinting at what could be to come for her character Arya Stark, Williams shared a photo on social media of some blood-spattered shoes as she finished shooting.
The actress, 21, said: “Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones.
“what a joy i’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come.
“#lastwomanstanding #barely#immasleepforthenextfouryears#justkiddingidontsleep.”
- Press Association
