Maisie Williams says goodbye to Game Of Thrones

Maisie Williams has said goodbye to Game Of Thrones after filming her final scenes.

The HBO fantasy drama is ending with a final season in 2019.

Hinting at what could be to come for her character Arya Stark, Williams shared a photo on social media of some blood-spattered shoes as she finished shooting.

The actress, 21, said: “Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones.

“what a joy i’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come.

“#lastwomanstanding #barely#immasleepforthenextfouryears#justkiddingidontsleep.”

