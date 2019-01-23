Maisie Williams concedes Game of Thrones may be pinnacle of her career

Maisie Williams has conceded her role in Game of Thrones may be the pinnacle of her career – but described the show as “pretty bloody good”.

The 21-year-old admitted she hoped she’ll never play a part like Arya Stark again because the character is “in a league of her own”.

Speaking on a visit to Birmingham City University to launch her new app – Ms Williams said fans of the show will witness an “unexpected finale” to the series, which begins on April 14.

Addressing what she believed Game of Thrones fans would be thinking at the end of the show, Ms Williams said: “I hope they really like it. I’m really proud of what we’ve done, but I ultimately don’t think anyone is ready for the show to finish.

“I think it’s going to be very unexpected.”

Asked if she was concerned about being typecast as Arya Stark, Ms Williams told the Press Association: “Coming out of the show, people have been like ‘what are you going to do now?’ and everyone wants you to do something bigger and better.

“And if this is what you started with, where are you going to go?

“I’m not mad with this show being the best thing I ever do – it changed the game for television and it’s unlike anything we’ve really seen before and it reached audiences that this style of drama has never reached before.

“I’m not mad if this is as good as it gets – it was pretty bloody good.”

Ms Williams continued: “In terms of what I want to go on and do – I guess I’m OK with being known as Arya forever.

“She was an iconic character – there weren’t any girls written like that and since there have been younger characters written in this way but… now when I read scripts I realise how special she was.

“I hope I do other things but I hope I never do anything like Arya again because she was in a league of her own.”

- Press Association