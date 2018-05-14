Maïa Dunphy announces split from Johnny Vegas

Broadcaster Maïa Dunphy has announced her split from husband Johnny Vegas, writes Sally Gorman.

The 41-year-old posted a statement on Twitter today revealing that the couple "separated some time ago last year."

She said: "It is with a heavy heart that we want to let you know that we separated some time ago last year.

"We are telling people now because speculation is unhelpful at best, and dangerous at worst.

As we think is obvious, we continue to fully support each other; there is no acrimony, no story and no one else involved.

"We have never played out our relationship publicly, so we don't feel it's too much to ask for privacy now. We also ask people to be mindful that there are two children involved, and their welfare is our main concern now."

A note from me and @JohnnyVegasReal X pic.twitter.com/4jc9z9sl39 — Maïa (YES!) Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) May 14, 2018

The pair wed in Spain in April 2011 and have a three-year-old son together named Tom, while comedian Johnny also has a teenage son from a previous relationship.

Earlier this year, Maïa competed in RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars and husband Johnny supported her in the competition until she was voted off.

Maïa Dunphy and her partner Robert Rowiński dance the Tango on Dancing with the Stars.

On her elimination, he tweeted: “No, no, no, no, no. Ah Love I’m so sorry.

“We all know @MaiaDunphy and @rowinski_robert deserved to go further in this competition.

“Absolutely stone cold gutted, so unfair."