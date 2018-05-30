Magician Marc Spelmann reveals plans for Britain’s Got Talent semi-final

Magician Marc Spelmann will perform an act in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals based around six words his wife said to him two-and-a-half years ago.

The performer, Coral bookmakers’ favourite to go through to the final, wowed judges with an audition that saw him seeming to predict the judge’s choices based on an emotional story about his daughter Isabella and wife Tessa, who was diagnosed with breast cancer after discovering her pregnancy.

He came straight through to the semi-final after Ant and Dec pushed the golden buzzer following his audition, which has been viewed by 16 million people on YouTube.

Magician Marc Spelmann will be hoping to repeat the trick of progressing in Wednesday’s BGT semi-final . (Syco/Thames)

He said: “I asked Tessa a question about her strength and courage and she answered with six words that changed my life. They are the backbone of my semi-final performance.”

Spelmann, 46, said he was feeling the pressure of his Wednesday evening performance.

“There’s a bit of an expectation if you get put through on the golden buzzer,” he said. “You worry whether people are expecting too much from you or if you put too much pressure on yourself.”

He also said his “brain was on overdrive” over what he would perform if he won the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

He said: “Tessa keeps asking me ‘what would you do for the Royal Family?’ It would have to be something with the same emotional hook to a degree – maybe something quite patriotic, or something honouring the greats who have performed in the show over the years.”

Tonight! @IamSPELMANN returns to the stage! Take a look back at the audition which earned him a GOLDEN BUZZER and reply with a 🔮if you're as excited as we are to see what he does next! #BGT pic.twitter.com/g0zhVcPbBY — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 30, 2018

Spelmann also paid tribute to his “amazing” wife, who will be in the audience, and talked about her cancer struggle that he based his first act on.

He said: “When cancer comes into your life it doesn’t leave. Even when you’ve got the all clear you still have to have six months of scans which is always a nervous time, but Tessa is so strong. I wish I had half her drive and strength. She’s an amazing woman.”

The entertainer is fighting for a place in the Britain’s Got Talent Final this weekend.

Also competing on Wednesday for a place in the final are acrobatic dance troupe Acrocadabra, DMU Gospel Choir, singer Aleksandar Mileusnic, nude magician Mr Uekusa, opera singer Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, musical comedian Robert White, and dance troupe RISE Unbroken, which features Manchester Arena bombing survivor Hollie Booth.

Stand-up comedian Lost Voice Guy, singing group The D-Day Darlings and singers Donchez Dacres and Calum Courtney have all secured a place in the final show.

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV1.

- Press Association