Madonna set to release first single in three years

Madonna has announced her first single for three years will be released soon and will be called Beautiful Game.

The singer has also released what appears to be accompanying artwork for the song via her social media platforms.

The picture features Madonna wearing a crown of thorns under the words Beautiful Game.

In a caption alongside the photo the singer wrote: “That I never Learned … Coming Soon! #music #magic #mirwais”

That I never Learned………….Coming Soon! 🎶🎤🎧🎹 #music #magic #mirwais 👑 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 17, 2018 at 6:15am PDT

In the message Madonna appears to be alluding to the lyrics of the song, which she performed live at the Met Gala.

During her performance on May 8 she sang: “It’s a beautiful plan, but I’m not concerned, it’s a beautiful game, that I never learned, you have taught me to shut my mouth, that I not get burned, keep your beautiful lies, ‘cause I’m not concerned.”

Madonna also performed her 1989 number one single Like A Prayer during her appearance on stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

On the night she again wore a crown of thorns and was flanked by a choir dressed in monk’s robes.

Stairway to Heaven! ♥️. #metgala #epic. 👑 👑 #jeannedarc 🔥🔥🔥🔥#catholicimagination 😇😇😇 @jpgaultierofficial thank you all who hepled make it happen! 🙏🏼 @voguemagazine A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 7, 2018 at 9:23pm PDT

Announcing her new music Madonna, 59, also mentioned the producer Mirwais (full name Mirwais Ahmadzai) who she has been collaborating with on her new record.

Mirwais previously worked on her albums Music and American Life.

Madonna has been working on what will be her 14th studio album for some time and has been posting regular studio updates on social media.

No This is NOT my new music 🎶💕🎶💕🎶🎶💕🎶💕 But im having fun in the studio in between takes!! 💕💕🌈🎤🎼🎶. #music #mirwais #magic 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zPDI0LtXKl — Madonna (@Madonna) April 17, 2018

Madonna’s last album was 2015’s Rebel Heart which peaked at number two in the US and on the Official Albums Chart in the UK.

Her last UK number one was 4 Minutes featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland back in 2007.

In total Madonna has had 12 number one albums, 13 number one singles, and more number two hits than any other artist in the UK.

The singer will turn 60 on August 16.

