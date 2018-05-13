Madonna remembers her mum on US Mother’s Day

Madonna has paid an emotional tribute to her late mum on Mother’s day in the US, saying she hopes she has been able to “carry the torch” for her.

The Queen of Pop’s mother, also named Madonna, died of breast cancer at the age of 30 in 1963, when the singer was just five.

Dearest Mother………..You suffered a lot and were not encouraged to follow your dreams or express yourself freely! 🗣 I hope I have been able to carry the Torch for you and that somewhere you are smiling and proud ♥️♥️♥️♥️! Happy Mothers Day to you and all Mothers 🌎🌏🌍 who have struggled, are struggling and continue to struggle. #nevergiveup 👑🙏🏼👑. #mothers #warriors #queens A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 12, 2018 at 11:51pm PDT

The star, who has two biological and four adopted children, added the hashtags “#nevergiveup”, “#mothers”, “#warriors” and “#queens”.

Madonna was among a host of US celebrities posting sweet messages about their mums to mark May 13.

Justin Bieber, 24, wrote out the lyrics of Boyz II Men’s A Song For Mama for his mother Pattie.

You taught me everything Everything you've given me I'll always keep it inside You're the driving force in my life, yeah There isn't anything Or anyone that I could be And it just wouldn't feel right If I didn't have you by my side You were there for me to love and care for me When skies were gray Whenever I was down You were always there to comfort me And no one else can be What you have been to me you will always be You will always be the girl In my life for all times A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 13, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

New mum Khloe Kardashian, 33, said on Twitter: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mamas out there! I hope you are surrounded by love and peace!!”

Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mamas out there! I hope you are surrounded by love and peace!! May God continue to bless you 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2018

“May God continue to bless you,” added the reality TV star, who welcomed her daughter True in April.

- Press Association