Madonna posts Thanksgiving snap of her children together

Madonna has posted a photo of all her children together as she celebrated Thanksgiving from Malawi.

Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David, 13, and Mercy, 12, stand against a wall in the image, with six-year-old twins Estere and Stella in the foreground.

The singer wrote in the caption: “What I am most thankful for!

“My children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through.

“Fame, fortune and records broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most.

“#Blessed #grateful #family Happy ThanksGiving from Malawi!”

All of Madonna’s adopted children – David Banda, Mercy James and twins Estere and Stella Mwale – are from Malawi.

Madonna has two biological children – Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon with Carlos Leon, and Rocco Ritchie with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

- Press Association