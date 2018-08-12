Madonna pays tribute to ‘beloved’ son Rocco on 18th birthday

Madonna has described her son Rocco as her “beloved” as she celebrated his 18th birthday.

The singer shared a string of tributes to her son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie on Instagram.

Sharing a throwback photo of Rocco on her back as a baby, she wrote: “I am to My Beloved………..”

Accompanying a picture in which he is older, she added: “As My Beloved is to Me……….”

She also shared a picture of her son made up entirely of photos of herself, saying: “Into Your Eyes………My Face Remains .”

She added: “18 years went by in the blink of an eye! #happybirthdaymylove.”

She also posted a slow-motion video of him doing a backwards somersault into the sea, writing: “Coming Up For Air…………..Happy Birthday To The One! Dare to Be Different.”

Madonna, who will turn 60 next month, is also mother to daughter Lourdes, and adopted children David Banda, Mercy James and twins Estere and Stella.

