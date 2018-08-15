Madonna at 60: the Queen of Pop’s fashion hits and misses

Madonna celebrates turning 60 this week and from her career to her fashion choices, it has been a memorable ride.

Here are some of her fashion hits, misses and controversies:

The singer has long been a fan of designer Jean Paul Gaultier, who created what would go on to become one of her most talked-about looks after she sported a conical bustier he had designed.

Madonna on stage at Wembley wearing the much talked-about bustier in 1990 (PA)

In 2016 at one of the fashion events of the year – the Met Gala in New York – her outfit raised eyebrows, forcing her to defend her choice.

Her bondage-inspired look, made by luxury French brand Givenchy, fitted in with the Met Gala theme of Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology.

At The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2016 (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The singer took to Instagram to defend her outfit, saying it was a “political statement as well as a fashion statement”.

The racy, lacy black dress exposed her buttocks and barely covered her breasts.

While the annual fashion event is known for often controversial outfits worn by celebrities, the Queen of Pop insisted her choice was a statement about women’s rights.

Her outfit at the 2016 Met Gala was incredibly revealing (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She explained on Instagram: “We have fought and continue to fight for civil rights and gay rights around the world. When it comes to women’s rights we are still in the dark ages. My dress at the Met Ball was a political statement as well as a fashion statement.

“The fact that people actually believe a woman is not allowed to express her sexuality and be adventurous past a certain age is proof that we still live in an ageist and sexist society. I have never thought in a limited way and I’m not going to start.”

The Rebel Heart singer said you cannot effect change without taking risks and added: “That’s how we change history.

“If you have a problem with the way I dress it is simply a reflection of your prejudice,” she wrote.

“I’m not afraid to pave the way for all the girls behind me‼ As Nina Simone once said, the definition of freedom is being fearless.”

She ended her message referencing one of her new songs and her Rebel Heart tour, urging fans to “Join my fight for Gender. Equality!”

The following year, she decided to accessorise her mouth for the Met Gala, sporting a diamante grille on her teeth.

At the Met Gala in 2017 (David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock)

The early 90s saw the singer channeling her inner goth as she sported pitch-black hair.

She reminisced about her old hairdo on Instagram, posting a throwback photograph and captioning it: “That Brunette Life Tho.”

That Brunette Life Tho…………..👩🏻‍🎓👩🏻‍🎨👩🏻‍⚕️ 😂 #hair #fun #change #life A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 7, 2018 at 6:46am PST

At the launch of her children’s book, The English Roses, in 2003, she toned it down drastically. A children’s clothing range of the same name was later released, inspired by illustrations in the book.

Madonna chose a floral fashion theme as she launched The English Roses (Ian West/PA)

For the Cannes premiere of her 2008 documentary, I Am Because We Are – which focused on Aids orphans in Malawi – she wore a sequinned Chanel dress.

At a screening of I Am Because We Are during the 61st Cannes Film Festival (Joel Ryan/PA)

In 1985 she starred in the film Desperately Seeking Susan, and her status as a fashion icon was cemented as fans mimicked everything from her perm to the crosses worn around her neck.

A film poster for Desperately Seeking Susan (Sipa Press/REX/Shutterstock)

In the late 80s her cropped, bleached hairdo became her trademark as she often channelled a Marilyn Monroe-esque look.

On stage in Germany in 1987 (Frank Rumpenhorst/AP/REX/Shutterstock)

The pink satin dress worn for her Material Girl video in 1985 was also a fashion hit.

The Material Girl dress was exhibited with 300 other personal Madonna items at Old Truman Brewery in 2008 (Idea Generation/PA)

With the singer’s 60th looming, there are bound to be more fashion highlights under her belt.

- Press Association