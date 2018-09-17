Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson announce split

Former Made In Chelsea stars Binky Felstead and Josh “JP” Patterson have ended their relationship.

The couple, who welcomed daughter India in June last year, said that the split was amicable and that they are in a “good place”.

They were in an on-off relationship during their time in the E4 structured reality series and, when Felstead – real name Alexandra – discovered she was pregnant, they were not an item.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by BINKY FELSTEAD (@binkyfelstead) on Sep 17, 2018 at 7:31am PDT

In a joint statement shared across their Instagram accounts, Felstead and Patterson said they wanted to share the news “so that things don’t get twisted by hear say or speculation”.

They said it is “with a heavy heart we have to tell you we’ve decided to separate as a couple”.

“We are still a family and India is, and always will be, the absolute light of our lives, however we have realised we are on very different paths at the moment, although we still adore each other, we need to give each other space to grow,” they said.

Felstead and Patterson added that “there are no secrets”, that neither of them have “been hurt in any way”, and that they still love each other and are “110% committed” to their family.

View this post on Instagram 🎀 HAPPY BIRTHDAY 👶🏻 🎀 to my adorable, funny , happy, GORGEOUS , full of beans baby girl! Cannot believe you’re ONE TODAY!!!!! Best year of my life hands down …. here’s to many more my darling!!! 💗🎉🎂 A post shared by BINKY FELSTEAD (@binkyfelstead) on Jun 12, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

The pair concluded: “We have been going through this privately for a while and we are now in a good place. We won’t be commenting on this further. Lots of love, Josh and Binky.”

Felstead and Patterson rekindled their relationship after discovering they were going to have a baby earlier last year.

The pair also starred in spin-off series about their new lives as parents called Born In Chelsea.

- Press Association