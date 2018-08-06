Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock gets engaged to model girlfriend

Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock has announced he is engaged to his long-term girlfriend.

The 29-year-old fashion designer popped the question to his model partner Emma Louise Connolly while the couple were celebrating their fourth anniversary in Gothenburg, Sweden.

He shared the news with fans by posting a selfie of the pair to Instagram with his fiancee’s engagement ring on show.

SHE SAID YES!!! 💍 SHE IS MAKING AN HONEST MAN OF ME. GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE. ❤️ #opxec #engaged #4yearanniversary A post shared by Oliver Proudlock (@proudlock) on Aug 5, 2018 at 12:47pm PDT

The post was captioned: “SHE SAID YES!!! SHE IS MAKING AN HONEST MAN OF ME. GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE.”

Connolly, a 26-year-old model from Scotland, confirmed the news, sharing the same picture as her fiance with the caption: “And then I said yes. and split my jeans from excitement.”

and then I said yes. and split my jeans from excitement. ❤️ @proudlock A post shared by Emma Lou (@emmalouiseconnolly) on Aug 5, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

Hours earlier, Proudlock posted a loving message on Twitter as he and Connolly marked four years together.

To the best 4 years of my life, and to many more to come. 😝 Love you more than I could ever comprehend. ❤️ #opxec #4yearanniversary @ Gothenburg https://t.co/MebAGvBmBd — Oliver Proudlock (@oliverproudlock) August 5, 2018

He wrote: “To the best 4 years of my life, and to many more to come. Love you more than I could ever comprehend.”

Proudlock, a graduate of Eton College who now works as a fashion designer, joined Made In Chelsea in 2011.

- Press Association