Madame Tussauds unveils Meghan Markle waxwork

A waxwork figure of Meghan Markle has been unveiled less than a fortnight before the royal wedding.

The likeness of the American actress, standing alongside her groom Prince Harry, is the latest addition to Madame Tussauds London.

OMG the day has come! We're SO excited to announce that Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry at #MadameTussaudsLondon on the 19th of May! Who's ready to hang with the royal couple? 🙋 #RoyalWedding #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/d1swSiAHgz — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 9, 2018

Ms Markle’s waxwork sports the green PAROSH dress she wore for their engagement announcement as well as a replica of her diamond engagement ring.

Harry’s figure, originally created to mark his 30th birthday, has been updated for the occasion.

The couple’s waxworks were unveiled on Wednesday and will be accessible to the public the day before their nuptials on May 19.

Meghan Markle’s wax figure is unveiled alongside Prince Harry’s (Victoria Jones/PA)

Madame Tussauds London’s general manager Edward Fuller said: “Excitement ahead of the royal wedding is reaching fever pitch and we have been inundated with questions about when people can finally meet ‘Their Royal Likenesses’.

“There is a lot of love out there for Meghan and Harry and we’re following their lead by inviting the great British public to join the couple in their wedding celebrations here at Madame Tussauds London.”

Admirers gather at Madame Tussauds (Victoria Jones/PA)

The attraction said it will offer free entry to guests named Meghan or Harry on the day of the royal wedding.

Madame Tussauds London’s sister attraction in New York will also reveal its own Meghan figure on Wednesday.

- Press Association