Mac Miller’s parents named as beneficiaries in the rapper’s will

Mac Miller named his parents and brother as beneficiaries in a will written in 2013.

The American rapper, real name Malcolm McCormick, died earlier this month aged 26 after suffering a suspected overdose.

His last will and testament reveals Miller left his belongings to his mother, Karen Meyer, his father, Mark McCormick, and his brother, Miller McCormick.

The rapper Mac Miller, who died last week, created a will in 2013 naming his parents and brother as beneficiaries (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Miller’s lawyer, David Byrnes, is named as the trustee who will oversee his estate. However, if Mr Byrnes “ceases or fails” as the personal representative, the musician’s brother will take his place.

The will was filed on November 12 2013 in Los Angeles. The total value of the estate is not stated.

Miller was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on September 7.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but further tests will be required to determine how he died, a coroner in California said.

In a statement, his family said Miller was a “bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans”.

On Friday, Ariana Grande, Miller’s former partner, paid tribute on Instagram, calling him her “dearest friend”.

