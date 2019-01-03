Luther fans horrified by death of beloved character

Luther fans have been left horrified by the death of self-sacrificing detective Benny Silver.

The character was killed by a hitman hunting for John Luther, and was shot for providing a verbal description of his killer.

Viewers have shared their shock and sorrow at Benny’s death, and compared the loss with the killing of Justin Ripley.

NO BENNY NO NO NO. I'M STILL NOT OVER LOSING RIPLEY #luther — velvet thunder (@lulaboox) January 3, 2019

Fans voiced their pain online, with one fan writing on Twitter: Didn’t think #luther would make me cry again after Justin died but guess what here I am sobbing again now my new favourite character is dead.”

Didn’t think #luther would make me cry again after Justin died but guess what here I am sobbing again now my new favourite character is dead — Grace Howell (@gracehhh37) January 3, 2019

Another devastated fan said: “Why Benny. I like Alice, but she really needs to die! She’s causing so many issues!”

The dramatic episode ended with a demand for the detective to present himself to the hitman, hired by George Cornelius to hunt for Luther. The series finale airs Friday at 9pm

- Press Association