Luke Kelly to be remembered in concert on 35th anniversary

Musical legend Luke Kelly will be remembered and honoured at a concert in Dublin tomorrow evening.

Dublin City Council will host the musical and literary celebration of the Dubliner in Liberty Hall on the 35th anniversary of his death.

He passed away on January 30, 1984 and is buried in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Close friends and special guests include John Sheahan, the last surviving member of The Dubliners; Glen Hansard, acclaimed Irish musician and actor; rising spoken word artist Natalya O’Flaherty and much-loved singer and songwriter, Damien Dempsey.

Also due to take the stage are musician Andy Irvine, multi-instrumentalist and folk legend Finbar Furey, singer-songwriter Aoife Scott, Ian Lynch of acclaimed merging Dublin trad-folk ensemble Lankum and George Murphy.

John Kelly, award-winning RTÉ broadcaster, will MC the evening.

Tickets for the concert are €11.80 including booking fee and are available from Ticketmaster. Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm sharp.

Two Luke Kelly sculptures will also be unveiled tomorrow afternoon by President Michael D Higgins.

One sculpture by award-winning portrait artist Vera Klute, a marble portrait head of Kelly which is over two metres high, will be unveiled at 3.30pm on Royal Canal.

The other, a life-size bronze, seated Luke Kelly singing and playing the banjo, was created by figurative sculptor John Coll and donated to Dublin city by the late Gerry Hunt. It will be unveiled at 2pm on South King St.

"I couldn’t think of anyone more appropriate to honour with sculptures either side of the Liffey," said concert director Leagues O’Toole from Aikens.

"Luke Kelly’s presence as a bard, an activist, and a friend to the people of Dublin City is as palpable in spirit as it ever was.