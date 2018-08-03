Lucky 13th year as Indie-fever hits east Cork this weekend

By Joe Leogue

Thousands of people are today descending on Deer Farm, Mitchelstown for the annual Indiependence Music and Arts Festival.

Now in its thirteenth year, Indie 18 boasts a line-up of Irish acts with some renowned international artists including Primal Scream, Jake Bug, Kate Nash, Tom Grennan, and Cast who will join the likes of Walking on Cars, Hudson Taylor, Delorentos, Le Galaxie, King Kong Company, HamsandwicH and around 100 more set to play the festival this weekend.

The wellies can be left at home after a warm, dry summer, but Indie-goers are advised to stay hydrated and put on suncream, with temperatures due to hit the mid-twenties over the weekend.

Emily Crowley, Alex Butler, Cian O’Brien, Sadhb O’Mahony, Alice McCarthy, Tara McGrath and Aideen Whitford arrive at the first day of Indiependence 2018 at Deer Farm, Mitchelstown, Cork. Photo: Kieran Frost

Ticket sales are up on last year, according to organisers, but there are still day tickets available for Saturday and Sunday, due to be headlined by Mylo and Primal Scream respectively.

"Thanks to the amazing summer we've had the site is great shape and has made everything so much easier," Shane Dunne, Indiependence organiser said today.

Ticket sales are up 10% on last year which we are delighted with, the campsite has been quickly filling up since midday. It's great to welcome back familiar faces and see lots of new ones too.

"For anyone thinking of making the trip to Mitchelstown, there are Day Tickets for Saturday and Sunday still available on the gate. We just advise people to bring sun cream, keep hydrated over the weekend and have a great time," he said.

The new Urban Village Stage will host the cutting edge of Irish hip hop , including Mango x Mathman, Kojaque, Erica Cody and Tebi Rex.

The Comedy and Spoken Word line-up will feature Andrew Stanley, Kevin Gildea, Totally Wired, Jinx Lennon, Shakalak ft, John Cummins and Tony Clayton-Lea’s Culture Vultures.

ATMS will be on site for festival goers and all bars will have VISA Contactless facilities.