‘Luckiest girl in the room’ Michelle Pfeiffer pays tribute to husband

Michelle Pfeiffer said she still feels like the “luckiest girl in the room” as she shared a photo of herself and her husband of 25 years.

The actress, 60, posted the snap of herself and David E Kelley on Instagram, which she joined earlier this week.

The sweet image shows the couple smiling at the camera while clutching glasses of wine.

“My #SundayLove on our recent wedding anniversary – the luckiest girl in the room for 25 years,” said the actress.

Pfeiffer and writer and producer Kelley tied the knot in November 1993.

- Press Association

