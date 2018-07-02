Love Island’s Zara clarifies claims that she ‘makes the laws’

Love Island star Zara McDermott has clarified her claim on the show that she “makes the laws”.

The government adviser, 21, said she was obliged to “dumb down” her explanation of her job so people would understand it.

She raised eyebrows on the show when asked if she was responsible for making laws. She replied: “Yeah, in essence.”

My office for the day 👌🏼 my job is better than yours 🤗 A post shared by ZARA MCDERMOTT (@zara_mcdermott) on Apr 14, 2016 at 8:25am PDT

However, she told ITV’s Loose Women: “It’s difficult to explain what I do to anyone because no-one properly understands but I was trying to explain that people like me work in government and we create regulations and policy, and essentially laws in a sense, we write legislation and stuff.

“So I was trying to give a really dumbed-down version because a lot of people don’t really understand fully what I do. It’s quite complex.”

Asked if she would return to her career now she has been given the boot from the ITV2 reality show, she said: “It is something I’m definitely open to in the future, I absolutely love my job.

“I work in education and I absolutely love it and the thought of helping people, especially children.”

View from Parliament the other day 🌞 I love my work and all of the opportunities it gives me! Watching my Ministers debate in the House of Commons was such an amazing experience A post shared by ZARA MCDERMOTT (@zara_mcdermott) on Feb 13, 2016 at 7:53am PST

