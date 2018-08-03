Love Island’s Wes Nelson moves into Megan Barton Hanson’s flat

Love Island finalists Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson are living together, just days after the dating series ended.

In a series of posts on his Instagram story, Wes – who spent the day visiting his girlfriend’s home town of Southend, Essex – shared a video of Megan opening the door to her flat.

He wrote over the clip: “Moving into Meg’s gaffffaaaa.”

Wes Nelson moves into Megan Barton Hanson’s flat (Wes Nelson/Instagram)

The reality TV star, who came fourth with his partner in Monday night’s live finale, then filmed himself excitedly running and jumping on to her bed.

Later in the evening, the couple showed their combined 2.5 million followers their slightly less-than-glamorous dinner plans.

Wes and Megan were thrilled to have ordered a takeaway, but quickly realised they had no plates or cutlery to eat their meal with.

Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson’s curry fail (Megan Barton Hanson/Instagram)

They joked that they would have to eat it with their fingers, but 20-year-old Wes, a nuclear systems design engineer, quickly struggled with the heat of his curry.

He said in another video: “I’ve had to swap curries… that is pure flames!”

Megan quipped back: “You ordered it!”

Megan and Wes on their bed together (Wes Nelson/Instagram)

Another video saw him begging for model Megan, 24, to pour cooling milk into his mouth.

Megan and Wes’s relationship in the villa began after he had been coupled up with Laura Anderson for several weeks.

After a rocky start, the pair declared their love for each other and landed a place in the final.

Love Island, which lasted for eight weeks, was won by Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, who have pledged to start house hunting in September.

- Press Association