Love Island’s Paul tells Laura he once kissed Britney Spears

Love Island newcomer Paul Knops has revealed he once kissed Britney Spears to his new flame Laura Anderson.

The carpenter and model drops the bombshell that he appeared in a music video with the pop star in scenes that will air on Friday.

He tells Laura: “When I was in LA, I think it was one of the first jobs I did out there, they called me up and said ‘Paul, do you fancy doing a music video?’

“I was like ‘Yeah, cool’ and I said ‘Who’s it for?’ and they were like ‘We’re not supposed to tell you who it’s for, you have to go for a casting for it, but it’s for Britney Spears’.”

After Paul admits that he kissed Spears, 36, in the video for her 2016 track Make Me featuring G-Eazy, Laura asks: “Was she single?”

Paul and Britney lock lips (Vevo)

He replies: “She was single. Not that that even matters because it was a job.

“In the video, I got pulled aside by her and then she basically just chose me to be the lead guy.”

The revelation appears to make Laura jealous, as she then asks: “How old is Britney now? I think she’s pushing 40.

He gets close up with Britney (Vevo)

“You like younger girls. Britney’s 40 and I’m not even 30, you like younger girls do you not? I’m 29 so that is cooler right?”

Appearing nonplussed by her reaction, he replies: “I’m not with her, it was a music video.”

The rapper G-Eazy also appears in the video (Vevo)

Meanwhile, Alex George and Alexandra Cane rekindle their relationship after the A&E doctor is convinced to try to win her back by role playing their first meeting.

He says: “I’ve done stripping, I’ve been a fireman, I’ve done all sorts of things in this villa.

“Do you know what, I might as well just do this role play.”

He tells her: “What we’re going to do is a bit of a role-play. I’ve heard you’ve got a broken heart, so I just wanted to come here and fix it.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

- Press Association