Love Island’s Paul enjoys soggy Scottish weather with Laura after villa exit

Love Island runner-up Paul Knops has visited his partner Laura Anderson’s home in Scotland.

The couple, who came second behind Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer in the finale of the ITV2 dating series, revealed they were heading to Laura’s home in Stirling on their social media pages.

The pair were in good spirits, despite the weather being much wetter than the sunny climate of Majorca where they lived while taking part in Love Island.

#boatlife Perfect Scottish weather 🤣 @paulknopsie ♥️ A post shared by Laura Anderson 🤓 (@lauraanderson1x) on Aug 2, 2018 at 8:11am PDT

Viewers had become used to seeing them in their swimwear while lounging in the sun and, although they were slightly damp in one picture shared by Laura on a boat together, they both had huge smiles.

She wrote: “#boatlife Perfect Scottish weather @paulknopsie.”

Paul also posted a short video of himself and Laura, who was hiding underneath an umbrella but enjoying a glass of bubbly, on his Instastory.

Laura Anderson in Scotland (Paul Knops/Instagram)

It came hours after he shared another picture of the pair against the beautiful green backdrop of Laura’s home.

He wrote: “Beautiful place, beautiful people…. Thank you.”

Beautiful place, beautiful people….Thank you 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿! x A post shared by Paul Knops (@paulknopsie) on Aug 2, 2018 at 12:47am PDT

Laura, who had been unlucky in love since day one, became an item with Paul towards the end of the eight-week series, after he entered the villa on day 43.

Fourth-place finishers Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson were also seen spending time together after landing back in the UK.

Wes shared a picture of the pair of them meeting his family, accompanied by a tray of cupcakes.

“WELCOME TO THE NELSON GAFF,” he wrote, adding: “Today @meganbartonhanson_ came to my family home to meet the whole family and friends and it was safe to say they absolutely adore her!

WELCOME TO THE NELSON GAFF😅 • Today @meganbartonhanson_ came to my family home to meet the whole family and friends and it was safe to say they absolutely adore her! 😄❤️ • Next stop is Southend to meet Megan’s Family and Friends and have a little nosey at the apartment we’ll soon to moving into 🤩 A post shared by Wes Nelson 🇬🇧 (@wes.nelson) on Aug 1, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

“Next stop is Southend to meet Megan’s Family and Friends and have a little nosey at the apartment we’ll soon to moving into.”

Megan posted a picture of them in a car ready to head to meet her family in Essex.

So excited to show Wes around Essex 🤪 – Tune into Love Island Aftersun: The Reunion Show on ITV2 Sunday night at 9pm. ❤️ A post shared by Megan Barton-Hanson (@meganbartonhanson_) on Aug 2, 2018 at 6:20am PDT

Josh Denzel and Kazimir Crossley, who came third, enjoyed a joint reunion with their friends.

Josh wrote on Instagram: “Can’t believe this actually happened! our friends finally got the chance to meet each other.”

Can’t believe this actually happened! our friends finally got the chance to meet each other 🙌🏾😁 make sure you watch The Reunion show on ITV2 this Sunday at 9pm to see how they got on. A post shared by Josh Denzel – Love Island (@joshdenzel) on Aug 2, 2018 at 4:20am PDT

And winners Jack and Dani have been spending plenty of time together since departing the villa with their £50,000 prize.

In a gushing post, which saw Dani cuddling up to him while his friends stood behind them, Jack said he was “so proud” to introduce her to them.

Back with my mates and my beautiful girlfriend and was so proud to introduce her to them , so happy and overwhelmed, the support has been unreal these last couple of days in England and I can not explain how happy I am. I met a beautiful girlfriend in love island and fell in love, now to come back with so much positive support is a beautiful thing. I can’t put it into words I’m such a normal person and things like this don’t happen to people like me. I did not expect this and I am forever grateful thank you so much! Thank you!!! Xx THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART ❣ A post shared by Jack Fincham (@jack_charlesf) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

“The support has been unreal these last couple of days in England and I can not explain how happy I am. I met a beautiful girlfriend in love island and fell in love, now to come back with so much positive support is a beautiful thing.

“I can’t put it into words I’m such a normal person and things like this don’t happen to people like me. I did not expect this and I am forever grateful thank you so much! Thank you!!! Xx THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART.”

