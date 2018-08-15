Love Island’s Megan has opened up about her leaked Pornhub video
Megan Barton Hanson has opened up about the x-rated video of that has been leaked to Pornhub.
The Love Islander was never shy about her history of stripping and glamour modelling during her time on the show, which made her an easy target for trolls.
So, much so that an explicit video of the 24-year-old posing with a sex toy was leaked during her time in the famous villa.
Speaking in the latest issue of Grazia magazine, Megan has urged people to ‘let her live’.
The former stripper and glamour model has said she had no regrets about her past and repeatedly slams the negative connotation that comes with working in the 'sex' industry.
Today I really feel that I need to address some of the stories out there about me on behalf of women in general. I support all women, regardless of the choices they make about what they do with their bodies. My dad always told me unless you’ve walked in someone’s shoes then don't judge them. It’s 2018 and it’s time we stopped allowing the vilification of women in the media. Thank you to all of the amazing women that have and continue to follow my journey. Your messages of support mean so much to me. I won’t allow stories like these to stop me from be a free thinking, confident, independent young woman striving to make a better life for myself and my family. I’m off to the final Love Island Aftersun. Can’t wait to reunite with all the gang. Love to you all and have a great Sunday. Meg ❤❤ #womenempowerment #girlpower #womenunited
Photos of Megan pre-plastic surgery were also widely spread throughout the internet during the run of the show.
Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, she insisted that she worked hard to make her money and if she chooses to spend it on building her self-confidence, so be it.
Megan and Wes, who she met on the show, are currently house-hunting in London, after falling in love on Love Island and coming fourth in the final.
