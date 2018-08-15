Love Island’s Megan has opened up about her leaked Pornhub video

Megan Barton Hanson has opened up about the x-rated video of that has been leaked to Pornhub.

The Love Islander was never shy about her history of stripping and glamour modelling during her time on the show, which made her an easy target for trolls.

So, much so that an explicit video of the 24-year-old posing with a sex toy was leaked during her time in the famous villa.

Speaking in the latest issue of Grazia magazine, Megan has urged people to ‘let her live’.

I’m going to try and get it taken down. But I think once people have seen it, they’ve seen it and we’ve all got a vibrator… (laughs) Let a girl live!

The former stripper and glamour model has said she had no regrets about her past and repeatedly slams the negative connotation that comes with working in the 'sex' industry.

Photos of Megan pre-plastic surgery were also widely spread throughout the internet during the run of the show.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, she insisted that she worked hard to make her money and if she chooses to spend it on building her self-confidence, so be it.

Megan and Wes, who she met on the show, are currently house-hunting in London, after falling in love on Love Island and coming fourth in the final.