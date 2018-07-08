Love Island’s Laura single again after tensions bubble over in the villa

Love Island contestant Laura Anderson could not hold back her tears as her romance with Jack Fowler crashed and burned.

In Sunday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, Laura first told new boy Jack that she wanted to end their relationship, before telling him hours later that she did not mean what she had said.

However, Jack was unwilling to get their relationship back on track, leaving Laura in floods of tears and regretting her actions.

Rough situation for Jack to be in! Do you think he should give Laura another chance? 🤔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jmVhNkS8lx — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 8, 2018

Laura had first called time on her dalliance with Jack as tensions rose in the villa between herself and Georgia Steel, who had taken Jack for a date where they kissed, although the nature of the kiss is still unknown among the islanders and a source of strain.

Laura and Georgia had fought and argued about the date, prompting arguments among the girls as Georgia repeatedly claimed she was loyal to Laura, but the pair later made up.

Laura, who was previously dumped by Wes Nelson after several weeks as he opted to pursue Megan Barton Hanson, then took Jack aside and told him: “I just don’t know if this is the right thing, I don’t see how we’d really work outside the villa.”

She asked if they could still be “besties”.

Following the split, Jack described Georgia as “muggy”, accusing her of lying about their kiss, which he said was not mutual, but which she said was.

The girls then went for an afternoon out together, where the rowing continued, and where Laura became angered at Georgia once again, telling her that she had not been loyal to her, as she so claimed.

WHO KISSED WHO? 💋 @carolineflack1 has dug out even more camera angles to get to the bottom of the question on everyone's lips this week... Bring on the VAR! #LoveIslandAftersun pic.twitter.com/80s4dWD8ah — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 8, 2018

“Your actions and words are slightly contradicting,” Laura told Georgia, who was also told by Ellie Brown: “Don’t say you’re loyal when you’re f***ing not.”

Laura continued: “I care about Jack still, and I ended it last night because I was thinking about you Georgia, I put my friendship before a guy.

“All I kept going on was my friendship… how could you lie to me?”

Ellie told Georgia: “I think you’re very hypocritical and I don’t want you as a friend, but I’ll be civil with you.”

Back at the villa, an upset Georgia told her partner Sam Bird: “I think what Laura did to me was so two-faced.”

Later in the evening, the girls were treated to dinner by their partners, and Laura told Jack: “I have woken up today like, what the f*** have I done? I just don’t want to be mugged off.

“I’m saying sorry, and I take it all back.”

Jack replied: “Everything you said last night, I believed you.”

He said that if they were to rekindle their relationship, it would be “like taking two steps back”.

“Well I’m sorry I f***ed it up, I’m just like, all or nothing basically,” Laura said, adding: “I like you.”

But Jack rolled his eyes and said “I wish it were different”, signalling the end of the discussion and prompting Laura to walk away.

She was then seen in tears in the Beach Hut and in the villa.

“I really prepared myself to just take back what I said last night, because I felt like I made the wrong decision,” she said, in the Beach Hut through tears.

“I felt like I made the wrong decision, he doesn’t think it’s right, he still believes me last night, so there’s nothing more I can do really, it’s fine,” Laura added.

Viewers were told at the end of the episode that they can vote to save their favourite male and female contestants in the villa ahead of another dumping.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

- Press Association