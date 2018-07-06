Love Island’s Laura and Georgia clash over Jack

Sparks will fly in the Love Island villa as Laura Anderson and Georgia Steel clash over Jack Fowler.

The duo will clash after Laura learns that the boy she is coupled up with shared a kiss with Georgia during their recent date.

In scenes that will air on Friday’s episode, Jack tells Laura: “It was a nice date but I don’t really see it working with me and her and I did make that clear.



Jack tells Laura that Georgia kissed him on their date (ITV)

Then when we got up to leave, I’ve gone in for a kiss on her cheek and she came in towards me straight on and she kissed me on the lips.

“Then she went for a two kiss thing and I pulled away the second time because I thought ‘This is so not what I need right now.’”

The revelation prompts Laura to vent in the Beach Hut, where she says: “I’m done with Georgia. I’ve been there for her but she is a little girl and I don’t rate her as a person anymore. I am gobsmacked and fuming.

“Again my mate – actually my best mate – has gone behind my back and tried to snog the guy that I’m coupled up with. I’ve just got over the situation with Wes and now Georgia is cracking on with Jack.”

Laura is left furious by the confrontation (ITV)

The pair eventually sit down to chat, when Georgia tells Laura that she made it clear to Jack that her loyalties lay with her friend, adding: “I’m not ever going to jeopardise that ever.”

However, Laura replies: “So you didn’t try and kiss him then?… All you say is you’ve got loyalties. Taking out your best mate’s guy, telling me that it was purely because he made you laugh, then all of a sudden you fancy him, you’ve got a connection and you’re trying to kiss him.

“Now you’re denying trying to kiss him. Calling him a liar?”

When Georgia calls Jack over to clarify what happened, he says: “Unintentionally, we kissed on the lips. Agreed. After that kiss, you went in for another little kiss and I backed away.

Jack is called over to clarify the situation (ITV)

“If you didn’t feel that or see that, I don’t know why.”

The situation becomes more heated when the other contestants get involved in the row, with Ellie Brown saying of Georgia: “She shouldn’t have come back and said how loyal she is to Laura.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

- Press Association