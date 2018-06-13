Love Island's Kendall spotted kissing Kem Cetinay since leaving the villa

Kendall Rae-Knight was the first person to be dumped from this year's Love Island villa after Adam chose new girl Rosie instead, writes Sally Gorman.

However, the 26-year-old beauty has since been spotted kissing last year's winner Kem Cetinay.

The pair seemed to gel quite well when they both appeared on Aftersun, Love Island's sister show and Kendall later revealed that she and Kem did in fact swap numbers after the show.

Kem made his intentions quite clear from the get-go admitting he would have stepped forward for Kendall if he was in the villa.

We wonder what Amber thinks about this?

Kem won last year's show with his then-girlfriend Amber Davies, the couple, however, spit over six months ago.

Fans were quick to react to the news on Twitter:

You could tell from watching aftersun this would happen between Kendall and kem, ambers gonna be fumingggg #LoveIsland #kemdall pic.twitter.com/h6CPi20xOP — Love Island (@lovelsland2018) June 13, 2018