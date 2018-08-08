Love Island’s Jack serenades Dani on her birthday

Love Island’s Jack Fincham serenaded girlfriend Dani Dyer on her birthday.

A sweet clip posted on Jack’s Instagram Stories shows Dani, who turns 22 today, leaving a house with several bag over her shoulders.

As she walks through the gate, Jack sings Happy Birthday to her.

“See you later birthday girl,” he says.

“I love you, see you later.”

“Love you,” she replies.

Jack is set to finally meet Dani’s father, actor Danny Dyer, at her birthday celebration. He has not yet met the EastEnders actor or Dani’s mother, Joanne Mas, in person because they have been on holiday in Florida.

Earlier, Dani posted a video on Instagram of herself in the car.

Birthday vibessss♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx) on Aug 8, 2018 at 4:39am PDT

“Birthday vibessss,” she captioned the clip.

- Press Association