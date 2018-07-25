Love Island’s Jack Fowler and Laura Crane dumped from villa

Love Island’s Laura Crane and Jack Fowler have said they are looking forward to developing their relationship outside the villa after they became the latest couple to be dumped.

The show’s viewers had been invited to vote to save their favourite couple from elimination. Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson and Josh Denzel and Kazimir Crossley were also at risk but it was Jack and Laura who were ultimately left to pack their bags.

Speaking after their eviction, professional surfer Laura said: “I feel really happy about leaving the villa. I was in there for 10 days which compared to some isn’t a long time but for me it was the perfect amount of time.

“I went in there and I came out with exactly what I was looking for. I met some amazing friends and I met Jack, so I’m happy. Leaving together, you couldn’t hope for more really. You go in there looking for love so I feel like I’ve been lucky and come out with what everyone hopes to leave with.

We need to see Jack doing fashion segments on @thismorning in the near future. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wjqBWngmir — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2018

“We’re just really excited to carry on the way we are going. It’s nice just to be able to carry that on. We want to go to Devon and he wants to show me how he can surf.”

Semi-professional footballer Jack added: “Leaving the villa is very upsetting because I’ve got a lot of friends in there and I had a great time in there. Ultimately I’ve gone in there for a connection with someone and I’ve left with a connection with someone which is what I wanted. It’s bitter sweet.

It’s going to be different leaving the villa and being in the outside world. We won’t be living together, it won’t be as intense but we are going to keep seeing each other, we are going to keep doing what we’re doing.

“Ultimately we are in a position where we’re trying to get to know each other as much as possible and hopefully end up in a relationship. It’s going that way.”

Jack’s time on the show was marked by a kiss he shared with Georgia Steel while he was still in a couple with original partner Laura Anderson.

It prompted a villa-wide argument that lasted for several days, and the first break-up of Jack and Laura.

Jack maintained that he had left on good terms with Laura Anderson and that he had always been truthful to her about the kiss.

He said: “As soon as I got back from the date, I told original Laura exactly what happened. It was a bit frustrating because there were certain people in the villa who didn’t believe me. Ultimately, all I cared about was that Laura believed the truth and she believed me from the outset.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

- Press Association