Love Island’s Frankie and Samira are coasting – Darylle

Love Island star Darylle Sargeant has said she believes Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster do not have a genuine romance.

The 24-year-old reality show contestant got the boot from the show last week alongside Adam Collard, Alex Miller and Ellie Jones.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine with Ellie and Amber Davies, who won last year’s series with Kem Cetinay, Darylle discussed who is not as committed to finding love as they profess.

With a few weeks left in the villa, the girls are backing Dani and Jack or Josh and Kaz to win this year's #LoveIsland. Who do you reckon will take home the winning title? #Lorraine pic.twitter.com/Xq2V4iNZ1y — Lorraine (@lorraine) July 9, 2018

After Ellie said she had hoped to meet a soulmate on the show, Amber asked: “Do you think that is everyone’s intention in the villa? Because this year I feel like it is a little bit more that people aren’t that invested in each other and I think ‘Are they going in there for the right reasons?’

Darylle replied: “I think there are a few people that aren’t as genuine and their incentives might not necessarily be to find someone.”

She added: “Maybe not necessarily game-players but I think there are a few people that are coasting in there.

“I did think Jack (Fowler) and Laura (Anderson) but obviously they have kind of parted ways now so I don’t know how it’s going to go.

Laura ended her romance with Jack (ITV)

“I thought them and maybe Frankie and Samira. I don’t think we had enough time in there to really gauge how affectionate they were with each other.”

Darylle also said the cast of Love Island are discussing getting matching tattoos when the series ends.

Samira on a date with Frankie (ITV)

The reality star, who already has extensive body art, said the group have talked about getting a permanent memento of their time on the ITV2 reality show.

She said: “There has been talk, I think everyone mutually wants to get something little and significant but I don’t know I think we will have to wail until everyone is out.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

- Press Association