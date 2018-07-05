Love Island's Dr Alex flirting skills leave plenty to be desired

Back to Reality TV Showbiz Home

Did somebody say cringe-worthy? Unfortunately Love Island’s Dr Alex isn’t the best when it comes to flirting.

In a clip from last night's show Alex tried his best to work his magic on new girl Grace but it was soon obvious that any chance of romance between the two quickly flatlined.

To be fair, we shouldn't have had such high hopes when he started off the conversation with “gwarning” - that’s apparently slang for “what’s going on?”

Fans soon took to Twitter to share their second-hand embarrassment.

Let’s hope his flirting game improves from here but it’s not looking that great.
KEYWORDS: Love Island, Alex, Flirting, Reality Tv

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz