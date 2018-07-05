Love Island's Dr Alex flirting skills leave plenty to be desired

Did somebody say cringe-worthy? Unfortunately Love Island’s Dr Alex isn’t the best when it comes to flirting.

In a clip from last night's show Alex tried his best to work his magic on new girl Grace but it was soon obvious that any chance of romance between the two quickly flatlined.

A lesson on how *not* to flirt, for guys and girls everywhere. 😏 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QfzfAUxFKg — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 5, 2018

To be fair, we shouldn't have had such high hopes when he started off the conversation with “gwarning” - that’s apparently slang for “what’s going on?”

Fans soon took to Twitter to share their second-hand embarrassment.

Alex literally chats to girls like he’s preparing for his GCSE French exam “I like rugby” “I enjoy going to the cinema with my friends” cba #LoveIsland — layla (@lalazzawe_) July 4, 2018

Alex literally has noooooo game 😭😭😭 it’s uncomfortable to watch #loveisland — Lateysha Grace (@LateyshaGrace) July 4, 2018

Alex:



Goals: 0

Assists: 2728#LoveIsland — Richard Amofa DL (@RichardAmofa) July 4, 2018

Let’s hope his flirting game improves from here but it’s not looking that great.