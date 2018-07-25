Love Island’s Dani and Jack back on track after lie detector row

Love Island couple Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham appear to have got their relationship back on track after they fell out following the lie detector test.

The pair had continued to argue after the test showed Jack might be tempted by other girls when they leave the villa. Jack had labelled his partner “pathetic” after she stormed away from their conversation about the test.

During Tuesday’s episode of the ITV2 reality show, the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer told Jack in bed she would leave the villa over their dispute, saying: “I’m going home tomorrow.”

Jack dismissively responded: “What time’s your flight?”

Jack and Dani are back on track! That was a VERY stressful 24 hours. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DoMzytIFbr — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2018

The following morning Dani told the other girls on the terrace the previous night was “terrible” and she wanted to resolve their issues.

When the pair came face-to-face, Jack insisted Dani had nothing to worry about.

He said: “The only thing I can say to you is that when we leave, you’ll see that you have nothing to worry about, you really have got nothing to worry about.

“But essentially, I love you, want to be with you, and I want to have a family. That’s what I want out of us two and I’m so happy that I’ve found it.”

The pair then both said that they loved one another and embraced. Viewers later saw them playing a game and being affectionate towards each other.

After they made amends Dani said in the Beach Hut: “I felt like we had both calmed down this morning and we’d slept on it.

“I think in any relationship if anything’s bothered you or upset you, say it there and then and move forward from it. Work around it, rather than just attacking each other. We’ll be fine.”

Jack and Dani have long been bookmakers’ favourites to win the fourth series of the show and many of their fellow contestants have said they are the strongest couple in the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

- Press Association