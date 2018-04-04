Love Island’s Amber discusses getting intimate on screen

Love Island winner Amber Davies has said she never would have had sex on television if she had not seen other people doing the same.

The reality star was in the headlines last summer when she and her Love Island partner Kem Cetinay got intimate on screen.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, Davies admitted: “If I hadn’t seen it on TV I probably wouldn’t have done it.”



Davies was guest presenting 5 live Afternoon Edition alongside Nihal Arthanayake, asking listeners whether young people have become too casual about sex.

'If I hadn't seen it on TV I probably wouldn't have done it'@Amber_Davies7 says reality TV is partly to blame for more casual attitudes to sex.@theRealNihal pic.twitter.com/EdDzFFQFHe — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) April 4, 2018

She said of bedding down on Love Island: “I thought I was in love.

“It wasn’t like this one night stand, doing it on TV, you do forget the cameras are there.

“I do think reality TV has affected that because I know if I hadn’t seen it on TV I probably wouldn’t have done it.

“But because you do watch it on all these different shows, it was kind of like, well, it is accepted.

“And people HAVE done it. So it’s not like I’m wrong for doing it.”

Davies continued: “I think we’re way too far gone now, we’ll never be able to bring back sex in like a special way. Sex to me is something special and I think we’re way far past that now.



“I’m just so intrigued how it’s gone from zero to a hundred. It’s so casual now.”

The star has now come up with a list of rules about getting intimate, with number one being not to have sex on the first date.

Others include not having sex just to follow the crowd, and getting rid of the concept of “no strings attached” or “friends with benefits” relationships.