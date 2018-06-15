Love Islanders left sweating as one couple faces being dumped from show

A tense atmosphere can be expected in tonight’s episode of Love Island as the contestants wait to find out which couple the public has decided are the worst match and should be dumped from the ITV2 show.

Friday’s episode will pick up with the Islanders after each couple was asked to privately nominate two pairs who they thought were the least compatible.

Unknown to them, the two couples who received the most votes and whose futures are on the line are A&E Doctor Alex George and West End performer Samira Mighty and models Charlie Frederick and Hayley Hughes.

Contestants were upset after being forced to nominate the couples they thought were the least compatible. (ITV)

As speculation grows in the villa, viewers will see George and Frederick privately admit to each other that they both feel vulnerable.

George will tell Frederick: “Me and Samira feel very vulnerable in this situation because we are in a friendship couple. I think everyone feels a bit shaky. It’s just horrible.”

Frederick’s partner Hughes will admit she still has doubts about their relationship in a conversation with Mighty and flight attendant Laura Anderson.

Dani Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, will express her regret for nominating friendship couple George and Mighty in a teary discussion with her partner Jack Fincham.

Dyer will say: “It just upsets me. I feel like we really made the wrong decision.

“Compatibility doesn’t mean romantically all the time. I don’t know, now I’m looking at things I just feel like I’m horrible.

“I can’t even look at Samira, I can’t even look at her. I just hate it. I just feel bad. I feel awful.”

With presenter Caroline Flack set to return to the villa to reveal the result of the public vote tensions begin to build.

Adam Collard will ask his painter Rosie Williams and drama student Georgia Steel: “Do you think some of the couples are sweating?”

The two vulnerable couples will be seen discussing their futures ahead of the impending dumping, with Frederick accusing Hughes of being “cold” and keeping him “at arms’ length”.

Elsewhere Steel and partner Josh Denzel will go snorkelling together for their first date.

Megan Barton Hanson will spell out her feelings about fellow contestant Georgia Steel on Friday. (ITV)

Megan Barton Hanson will admit in the Beach Hut that she does not understand Steel’s lively personality and questions her motives for being on the show.

Barton Hanson will tell Mighty and Williams: “I don’t know if it’s me because I’ve not been around that kind of person but to me it just seems very full on.

“All my friends at home just seem really real. I don’t know whether everything is dramatised.”

“Is she genuinely here to find love or is she here to be the centre of attention?”

Love Island continues on 3e on Friday at 9pm.

- Press Association