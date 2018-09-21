Love Island winner Dani Dyer to make stage debut alongside father Danny

Love Island star Dani Dyer is set to make her stage debut alongside her actor father.

The winner of this year’s reality TV series will be performing with father Danny in a festive musical.

Nativity! The Musical will see the pair reflect their real life and play father and daughter in the Christmas show.

Dyer will play an aspiring actress under the direction of her agent father in the production at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

Danny Dyer will star onstage alongside his daughter (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I am so excited to make my stage debut in Nativity, and with my dad, it is going to be so much fun and will be lovely for us to be in a musical together at Christmas time, I just can’t wait.”

The pair recently attended the TV Choice Awards alongside ITV2’s Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

Nativity director Debbie Isitt said: “Bringing the brilliant Danny Dyer together with his gorgeous daughter Dani on stage will be great fun for audiences and highlight how important families are at Christmas time.

“I’m really excited to work with them both, it is going to be a lot of fun. Children, animals and two Dyers? Bring on the sparkle and shine.”

Comedian Jo brand will also appear in the West End show, which runs from December 19 to 31.

- Press Association