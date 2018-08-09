Love Island winner Dani Dyer back to pulling pints behind the bar

Love Island winner Dani Dyer has taken a step back to her past life by pulling pints behind a bar.

Before rising to fame on the ITV2 series, which she won with boyfriend Jack Fincham, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer was a barmaid at The Owl pub in Loughton, Essex.

Love Island winner Dani Dyer serves customers at the launch of The Joint Venture, a pop-up pub in central London (John Nguyen/PA)

She said, of her first chance to pull pints for customers since leaving the villa: “After the craziness of Love Island, it’s nice to get back to normality behind the bar.”

She added that she is a “huge beer fan” and enjoyed trying out some new brews from America while at The Joint Venture pub in London’s Holborn, a new pop-up venue.

Dani Dyer (John Nguyen/PA)

Dyer’s return to serving customers came after she celebrated her 22nd birthday on Wednesday.

Fincham, 26, a stationery salesman, shared a picture of them enjoying a family meal on Wednesday evening.

He wrote: “Lovely evening round Dan’s for her bday, happy birthday beautiful I hope you have had a lovely day love you loads xxx @danidyerxx.”

It is believed to have been the first time he had met her famous father.

Dyer and Fincham, who spent eight weeks together in the villa and were awarded a £50,000 cash prize, have pledged to move in together later this year.

The Joint Venture has been created to celebrate the partnership between Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines.

