Love Island viewers think Alexandra is too good for Alex after car date

Love Island viewers have turned on Alex George after he appeared to show little interest in Alexandra Cane on their final date.

The duo were treated to a ride in a red Ferrari for their last outing on the ITV2 dating show.

However, doctor Alex – who is a self-professed car enthusiast – only seemed interested in the sports car, even after Alexandra asked if he would be more open to a relationship with her on the outside.

She was left alarmed when he replied: “I hope so.”

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Alex so isn’t into any of this bar the car… it’s unfair he’s just leading Alexandra on! ”

Another said: “Alexandra babe, he is not interested in you! You deserve sooo much better!!” while another wrote: “Alex doesn’t deserve Alexandra one bit.”

Another viewer said: “Alexandra is far too good for Alex:( she’s a solid 10/10 and I hope someone appreciates that one day.”

Make-up artist Alexandra asked Alex if he would choose the car or the date, with the doctor replying: “Can’t I have both? ”

One fan said: “Think Alex cares more about the sports car than he does Alexandra.”

Another said: “Alexandra is so cute wishing for the date to be what Alex would love! What a shame it seems like a waste on him.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

- Press Association