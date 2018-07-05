Love Island viewers fuming as Wes saves Megan from being dumped

Love Island viewers could not hide their anger and confusion as Wes Nelson chose to recouple with Megan Barton Hanson in order to save her from being dumped.

Megan and her partner Alex Miller were up for elimination, along with Adam Collard and Darylle Sargeant, and Ellie Jones and Sam Bird, in Thursday’s episode of the programme.

Wes and fellow singleton Georgia Steel had the power to save two contestants from being booted from the show by coupling up with them and, after much deliberation – and warnings from Georgia – Wes opted for Megan.

FOUR Islanders have just been savagely dumped! It's the end of the road for Adam, Darylle, Alex and Ellie. 🙁 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DNHifYqrRE — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 5, 2018

The former flames had enjoyed a brief, yet controversial, romance in the villa last week when Wes ended his weeks-long relationship with Laura Anderson to be with Megan.

She then recoupled with new boy Alex when he entered the villa while Wes spent a few days in alternative villa Casa Amor.

In recent days, Wes tried to win back Megan’s affections, despite some of his co-stars advising him not to, and she confessed to still having feelings for him although she was happy with Alex.

In another clip in Thursday’s episode, Laura was seen saying that “Wes deserves better than Megan”.

Wowww! Bold statement from Laura considering what happened with Wes! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1KwDppNcAJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 5, 2018

Georgia told Wes, as they were deciding who to save from elimination: “Why would you want stick with someone who’s not loyal?”

However, he went ahead and picked her, meaning she remains in the show, while Alex has to leave.

Love Island fans were riled by his decision, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Wes has to be the biggest mug in the whole villa #loveisland — Katie Smith (@katiesmithxx3) July 5, 2018

the entire nation when wes picked Megan #loveisland pic.twitter.com/WW3MG2Z3H1 — niki (@_dontxtry_) July 5, 2018

Everyone in the UK when Wes picked Muggy Megan #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nPwNES4IXn — Jasmin Got Her Account Unlocked (@ItsJasminHere) July 5, 2018

Georgia is correct. Why would you pick Megan after everything. Wes don’t be an idiot now #loveisland — Nathan (@Nath_S__) July 5, 2018

Wes is the personification of a beta male. The same woman who left him for another guy with no remorse he opts to save. Delusional is an understatement. Pure Insanity. #LoveIsland — 🤴🏾 (@POTFW_) July 5, 2018

Many were gutted that the public had voted to get Megan out of the villa, but then Wes had all the power to decide in the end.

When No one votes for Megan, because we want her out... But then @LoveIsland give wes the choice. Pathetic #LoveIsland — Megan (@meganaliceright) July 5, 2018

#loveisland is so fixed 😂 twice they have let Wes save Megan now because the public have tried to give her to boot! Embarrassing #fiddle — Tom Regan (@tomregan1) July 5, 2018

Megan is in the bottom 3 because the public don’t like her Wes, why do you have to keep her in fgs! 😂 #LoveIsland — Jade Rebbeck (@JadeRebbeck) July 5, 2018

One fan came up with an alternative solution.

They should have got Georgia to pick who Wes couples up with and vice versa. Then there would have been actual tension and not awkward long pauses where we know what's going to happen next 🖒 #LoveIsland — Eim (@DampSquid101) July 5, 2018

Georgia picked to save Sam, meaning Ellie, Adam, Darylle and Alex – Megan’s now-ex – were sent packing.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

- Press Association